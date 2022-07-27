Manulife Investment Management announces updates to investment offerings

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced several updates to its investment offerings. Updates include:

Addition of a sub-advisor to select funds

Risk rating adjustments on certain funds

Addition of Sub-Advisor to Select Funds

The following individual will be added as a named portfolio manager on select mandates.

Felicity Smith, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Manulife Investment Management (Europe) Limited.

Felicity Smith will share joint responsibility with the currently named portfolio managers for the day-to-day investment decisions of the following funds.

Manulife Global Dividend Fund

Manulife Global Dividend Class

Manulife Global Dividend Growth Fund

Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund

As a result of this development, Manulife Investment Management (Europe) Limited will be added as a sub-advisor to the four impacted funds.

Risk Rating Adjustments on Certain Funds

Manulife Investment Management is also announcing risk rating changes to its mutual fund platform as part of its annual Prospectus renewal process. These changes become effective on or about the close of business on August 2, 2022.

Risk Rating Decrease:

Fund Current Rating New Rating Manulife U.S. Dollar Strategic Income Fund Low to Medium Low

Risk Rating Increase:

Fund Current Rating New Rating Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S. All Cap Equity Fund Medium Medium to High Manulife U.S. Equity Private Pool Medium Medium to High

The risk rating changes are based on an annual review following the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of these funds.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of insurance contracts containing Manulife segregated funds and the guarantor of any guaranteed provisions therein. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

