Manulife Investment Management appoints Kevin Headland and Macan Nia as Co-Chief Investment Strategists

·3 min read
In this article:
C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced it has appointed Kevin Headland and Macan Nia as Co-Chief Investment Strategists for its Canadian wealth business. The pair has been an integral part of the capital markets strategy team for the past decade and are being promoted into the roles effective immediately.

Macan Nia, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife Investment Management, Canada (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Macan Nia, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife Investment Management, Canada (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

Headland and Nia are veterans of Canada's financial services industry, each with a variety of progressively senior investment roles at Manulife. Both currently serve as senior investment strategists at Manulife Investment Management with strong advisor relationships and a global perspective across a spectrum of asset classes. They regularly provide a range of in-depth commentary insights through podcasts, analyst reports and investment notes, as well as in the media and at industry events.

"Investors today are overwhelmed with a constant flow of market and economic data, news and other information. As a result, sharp and original insights that cut through the noise and simplify complex market and economic matters are in more demand than ever," said Catherine Milum, Head of Wealth Sales, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "Kevin and Macan consistently deliver expert commentary and analysis, leveraging a behavioural approach to investing that helps our financial advisor partners chart a path for investors through a variety of economic cycles, from periods of rapid growth to ones marked by volatility and uncertainty. We're proud to give advisors unparalleled access to their expertise."

Manulife Investment Management Chief Economist Frances Donald said: "Macan and Kevin have been an integral part of the team for over 10 years, and there's no one better positioned to provide continuity and support to help our clients navigate markets and build better portfolios."

Headland and Nia succeed Philip Petursson. In their new roles, they will continue to create positive outcomes for their clients by analyzing and interpreting the markets and the economy. They work with the macroeconomic strategists and portfolio management teams to provide advisors and investors with commentary on strategies and asset allocation weighting to help them make better decisions about the future and build stronger portfolios.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

Kevin Headland, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife Investment Management, Canada (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Kevin Headland, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife Investment Management, Canada (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c3431.html

