Manulife Investment Management Launches the Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund for Canadian Accredited Investors

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management is announcing the launch of the Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund. The fund is a solution for Canadian accredited investors providing access to a mix of global private and public real asset investments, combining the benefits of broad private asset exposures with the liquidity benefits of allocating to public markets.

Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

With CAD$154 billion1 in private assets under management, Manulife Investment Management is a trusted partner with a 95+ year history in managing private assets on behalf of both institutional clients and the Manulife General Account.

"Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund expands on Manulife Investment Management's existing offering to meet the growing and diverse needs of investors," says Leo Zerilli, Head of Wealth and Asset Management Canada. "By providing innovative access to investments in real estate, timber, farmland, infrastructure, and other private assets, as well as public market allocations, this fund creates a value-added solution for clients."

Potential benefits of the real asset exposure in Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund include:

Enhanced risk-adjusted returns;

Protection against inflation; and

Stable income alternative to low bond yields.

Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund will open to quarterly subscriptions starting this May. The fund will be managed by Manulife's Multi-Asset Solutions Team. The management of the fund will be led by Eric Menzer, Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Head of OCIO and Fiduciary Solutions.

_____________________ 1 AUM reported on a fair value basis; includes $73.6 billion of general fund assets and $427M of unfunded committed capital of Manulife IM Private Markets (US) LLC. The methodologies used to compile the total AUM are subject to change and may not reflect regulatory AUM as reported on certain affiliates' Form ADV."

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

Story continues

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

This communication is not and under no circumstances is to be construed as an invitation to make an investment in the Manulife Real Asset Investment Fund (the "Fund"), nor does it constitute a public offering to sell the securities of the Fund. The offering of units of the Fund is made pursuant to its Confidential Offering Memorandum only to those investors in certain jurisdictions of Canada who meet certain eligibility requirements. Applications for investment in the Fund will only be considered on the terms set out in the Confidential Offering Memorandum, a copy of which can be obtained from us.

Eligible investors should review the Confidential Offering Memorandum carefully before deciding to purchase units and should note that alternative investments can involve significant risks. The Fund is not guaranteed, its values may change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. This document is intended for general information only. It should not be construed as legal, accounting, tax, or specific investment advice. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice and Manulife Investment Management Limited and its affiliates make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of this information and assume no responsibility for reliance upon it.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/10/c7151.html