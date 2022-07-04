U.S. markets closed

Manulife launches new learning platform for its insurance advisors across Asia

·3 min read

  • New digital platform elevates Manulife insurance advisors' careers and helps meet the region's growing health and retirement needs.

  • ManuAcademy accessible now to more than 60,000 advisors in Vietnam and soon to be available to tens of thousands more in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife has launched ManuAcademy, a new learning platform for its 60,000 insurance advisors in Vietnam and will soon launch the platform in four other markets in Asia. Accessible via a mobile app and website, the latest digital tool makes learning easier, while accelerating the further expansion and digitization of Manulife's agency force.

"Manulife launches ManuAcademy, a new digital learning platform for its insurance advisors across Asia"
“Manulife launches ManuAcademy, a new digital learning platform for its insurance advisors across Asia”

ManuAcademy—a mobile-first learning management system—supports the development of an advisor's career at all stages, from onboarding to learning to match the best insurance solutions to meet a customer's heath, retirement, and protection needs.

"Being customer-centric means that we are agency-centric," said Pankaj Banerjee, Chief Distribution Officer, Manulife Asia, and interim CEO, Manulife Hong Kong. "We have launched ManuAcademy as part of our strategic focus to intensify our ambition in Asia and grow and digitize our agency force—a bedrock for our business and for our customers."

The new learning platform is underpinned by AI, intelligently delivering tailored information to different advisors wherever they are. It also uses gameplay and rewards to motivate consistent participation and long-term engagement. To support video and social learning, advisors can join small private communities on ManuAcademy to ask questions and get instant feedback, as they learn how to better assess customer needs and help make their lives better every day.

"Accelerating the growth of a thriving, digitally-enabled agency force in Asia starts with quality recruitment, then development," said See Sen Mak, Chief Agency Officer, Manulife Asia. "With ManuAcademy, we are supercharging our engagement with agents by putting the right tools, trainings, and technology in their hands to better serve our customers."

ManuAcademy is now available to more than 60,000 insurance advisors in Vietnam. Plans to roll out the platform are underway in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, which will support the learning and development journeys of over 88,000 advisors in those markets.

In 2021, Manulife increased its agency force to more than 119,000. Of the total agency count, 71% are women. The number of Manulife agents who are Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) members has also grown from around 3,600 in 2019 to more than 6,000 agents in 2021.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asiaand Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Augustine Kwan
Manulife
+852 6772 8037
Augustine_Kwan@Manulife.com

 

 

 

(PRNewsfoto/Manulife)
(PRNewsfoto/Manulife)

SOURCE Manulife

