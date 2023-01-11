U.S. markets open in 9 hours 11 minutes

Manulife Named by HR Asia Among "Best Companies to Work for" Across Five Markets

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife has been recognized by HR Asia as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022" in five of the company's Asian markets -- China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam -- because of its excellence in promoting colleague engagement and workplace culture.

Recognition across the five locations - compared with two markets in each of the past six years – is a record for Manulife and is testament to the company's ongoing efforts in promoting wellbeing, development and inclusion across the region. The Best Companies to Work for in Asia awards are selected based on a holistic assessment of the nominees' HR practices and benchmarking of the results across industries and markets.

"At Manulife, we are committed to building a workplace where our winning team can thrive. We are honoured to receive this accolade in five of our Asian markets this year, underlining the progress we have made in recognition, learning and development, communication and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)," said Joy Xu, Chief Human Resource Officer, Manulife Asia.

"We've been focused on our colleagues' well-being and on building a high-performing culture, where our team can feel valued and energized. Our latest Global Engagement Survey results, which have increased for four years in a row, put us in the top 6% against Gallup's financial and insurance company benchmark worldwide, which is another solid testament to our winning team and culture."

To promote a learning mindset across the organisation, Manulife has named every second Friday of the month "Fuel Up Friday" to support an afternoon of collective learning to explore new skills and deepen existing skills. On top of its flagship learning programs, such as the Pursuit Leader Series, Manulife has also launched Pursuit, an AI-powered "one stop shop" learning platform, and the company also encourages LinkedIn Learning for colleagues to learn Human Centered Design, Agile and other new ways of working at their own pace and on-the-go.

In 2021 and 2022, Manulife gave its global team of 37,000 employees five additional leave days to take care of their well-being. As the pandemic situation stabilized and employees returned to the office, Manulife introduced "Working Better" - a flexible working approach that focuses on well-being and aims to make lives easier through flexibility around where and how employees do their work.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognize companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The awards cover fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

For additional information, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/home/.

Download hi-res images here

Joy Xu, Chief Human Resources Officer of Manulife Asia
Joy Xu, Chief Human Resources Officer of Manulife Asia

 

Jessie Cheing, Chief Human Resources Officer of Manulife Singapore, received the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022” award from William Ng, Group Publisher of Business Media International and Owner of HR Asia.
Jessie Cheing, Chief Human Resources Officer of Manulife Singapore, received the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022” award from William Ng, Group Publisher of Business Media International and Owner of HR Asia.

 

Sang Lee (fourth from the right), CEO of Manulife Vietnam, and the team celebrated the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 recognition.
Sang Lee (fourth from the right), CEO of Manulife Vietnam, and the team celebrated the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 recognition.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Manulife)
(PRNewsfoto/Manulife)

SOURCE Manulife Asia

