Manulife relocates senior executive to Hong Kong, as Canada's biggest insurer joins peers using city as base for Asia expansion

Canada's biggest insurance company is relocating one of its senior executives to Hong Kong, joining a raft of its peers who are planning to use the city as a base from which to expand in Asia.

Manulife said on Friday it has appointed chief financial officer Phil Witherington as president and CEO of Manulife Asia, effective from July 1. He will replace Damien Green, who will help push the insurer's regional strategy in his new role as chair of Manulife Financial Asia.

The move follows calls from Hong Kong's government for more international companies to use the city as a hub to expand their regional businesses.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Manulife joins rivals such as Britain's Prudential and the US insurer Cigna in increasing their Hong Kong presence recently.

The city's Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, said in December that the government would introduce more policies to attract international insurers wishing to use Hong Kong as a hub to expand in Asia.

"We have articulated the goal for Asia to represent 50 per cent of our company's earnings in the medium term, from about 40 per cent now," said Roy Gori, president and CEO of Manulife, in an online interview.

"We have been in Asia for more than 125 years, we serve more than 13 million customers across 14 markets. Asia is a really important part of our franchise, and we really have a bold ambition for Asia to become an even bigger part of our business."

Hong Kong is already Manulife's Asian headquarters, and Witherington plans to use it as a base from which to expand further into the Greater Bay Area and other regional markets.

He worked in Hong Kong for 13 years, in senior roles at AIA, HSBC and Manulife Asia, before moving to Canada five years ago as global chief financial officer.

"Throughout the 13 years that I spent in Hong Kong, it was very clear to me that the city has a strategic advantage," Witherington said in the same interview.

"Hong Kong is the gateway to China. It has truly world-class infrastructure, and a talent pool supported not only by a world-class education system, but also international and domestic companies that nurture that talent."

Phil Witherington will be moving to Hong Kong to serve as president and chief executive officer, Manulife Asia. Photo: SCMP Handout alt=Phil Witherington will be moving to Hong Kong to serve as president and chief executive officer, Manulife Asia. Photo: SCMP Handout>

Prudential moved its new chief executive officer, Anil Wadhwani, to Hong Kong in February, breaking a tradition of basing its CEO in London. The British insurer's Hong Kong unit opened a Macau branch on Monday.

US health insurer Cigna Group also plans to use Hong Kong as a regional hub to tap the growing opportunities in the bay area, its international markets president Jason Sadler told the Post earlier this month.

The bay area, which connects Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong province, was envisioned by Beijing in a blueprint in 2019 as an economic powerhouse.

"The emergence of the importance of the Greater Bay Area to the broader Chinese economy further underpins the importance of Hong Kong and the future prospects for the city," Witherington said. "Hong Kong is not only a very important market in itself, but also a very important place for us regionally to treat as a hub."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.