MANUTAN GROUP : H1 2020/2021 Turnover : The Group continues its momentum and posts growth of 5.7% (at constant exchange rates and days) over the first half of the year
Gonesse, April 15th 2021
MANUTAN GROUP
H1 2020/2021 Turnover
The Group continues its momentum and posts growth of 5.7% (at constant exchange rates and days) over the first half of the year
€ thousands
Turnover at the end of March 2021
Turnover at the end of March 2020
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Total Turnover
393 371
376 241
181 264
179 218
212 107
197 023
During Q2 2020/2021, Manutan Group’s business continues its growth over the same quarter of the previous year with an increase of 1.1%, including a currency effect of -0.5% and -1.7% effect days (+ 3.4% at constant exchange rates and days, no scope effect).Turnover amounted to 181.3 million euros, compared with 179.2 million euros for the second quarter of the previous year.
The cyber-attack targeting the Group on Sunday February 21st slowed down activity for a few days, and was followed by a rapid recovery in activity from the first week of March. The impacts on the company's activity are limited.
Over the first half of 2020/2021, the Manutan Group’s business remains up + 4.6% compared to the first half of the 2019/2020 financial, including a currency effect of -0.6% and a day effect of –0.5% (+5.7% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, no scope effect). Turnover stood at 393.4 million euros as of March 31st, 2021, compared to 376.2 million euros as of March 31st, 2020.
In terms of its operational areas , the Group's situation is as follows:
€ thousands
H1 2021
H1 2020
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Enterprises
310 347
301 037
150 535
152 078
159 812
148 959
South
146 573
141 193
69 473
69 506
77 099
71 687
Centre
77 544
74 306
38 645
38 693
38 899
35 613
West
56 224
53 917
28 062
27 065
28 162
26 852
North
18 593
18 098
8 982
9 104
9 611
8 995
Est
11 414
13 522
5 373
7 710
6 041
5 812
Local Authorities
83 024
75 204
30 729
27 140
52 295
48 064
South
83 024
75 204
30 729
27 140
52 295
48 064
TOTAL
393 371
376 241
181 264
179 218
212 107
197 023
At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Exercise
Enterprises
7.5%
1.1%
4.3%
South
6.2%
1.4%
3.9%
Centre
8.7%
1.5%
5.0%
West
9.8%
8.4%
9.1%
North
4.9%
-1.6%
1.7%
Est
8.4%
-26.2%
-11.2%
Local Authorities
7.0%
16.0%
11.2%
South
7.0%
16.0%
11.2%
TOTAL
7.4%
3.4%
5.7%
The hybrid business model of the Manutan group, combining B2B e-commerce, a personalized omnichannel customer approach and the operational agility required in the current context, allows the Group to pursue its growth momentum. It is driven by all zones and divisions, except for East zone (due to an unfavourable base effect, with growth of + 30.0% in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year).
For the rest of 2020/2021 financial year, the Group continues to implement its development strategy and in particular the extension of its storage capacities and the deployment of the digital model. And will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.
About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce company and specialises in the distribution of equipment and supplies for enterprises and local authorities.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services is one of the largest offerings in Europe. This enables the company to meet all of its client’s needs and help them reduce their indirect purchase costs.
With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,100 employees and a turnover of 780 million euros in 2019/2020. Manutan France was awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.
Manutan International est une société cotée sur Euronext Paris – compartiment B - ISIN : FR0000032302-MAN.
Next publication (subject to change):
Publication of results for the H1 2020/2021 on June 15, 2021
(after market closure)
(and not May 26, 2021 as initially planned)
Find on our website the indicative calendar for publishing the figures for the 2020/2021 financial year, updated without notice for modification of a change in dates:
https://www.manutan.com/fr/accueil/investisseurs/agenda
