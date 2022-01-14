MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q1 2021/2022 : The Group is strengthening its growth dynamic with increase of Turnover by +5.2% compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year
Gonesse, January 14th 2022
MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q1 2021/2022
The Group is strengthening its growth dynamic with increase of Turnover by +5.2% (excluding currency, days and scope’s effect) compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year
In thousands of euros
December 31st 2021
December 31st 2020
Total turnover
225 596
212 107
During Q1 2021/2022, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +6.4% compared to the same quarter of the prior financial year, with a currency effect of +1.1% and a day effect of +0.1% (+5.2% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, no scope effect). Turnover amounted to € 225.6 million compared to € 212.1 million previous financial year.
In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows:
In thousands of euros
December 31st 2021
December 31st 2020
Enterprises
175 118
159 812
South
82 210
77 099
Centre
44 320
38 899
West
30 723
28 162
North
10 690
9 611
East
7 174
6 041
Local Authorities
50 479
52 295
South
50 479
52 295
TOTAL
225 596
212 107
At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Financial Year
Enterprises
+8.1%
+8.1%
South
+6.5%
+6.5%
Centre
+13.8%
+13.8%
West
+2.3%
+2.3%
North
+5.9%
+5.9%
East
+21.0%
+21.0%
Local Authorities
-3.5%
-3.5%
South
-3.5%
-3.5%
TOTAL
+5.2%
+5.2%
Thanks to its B2B e-commerce-oriented alliance model, the breadth of its product offering and its operational agility, the Group is consolidating its growth momentum. The growth is driven by the Enterprises division, which saw all of its areas progressing in the first quarter of financial year 2021/2022 (its seventh consecutive quarter of growth).
The Local Authorities division is affected by a base effect. The activity of the first quarter of the previous financial year had indeed been particularly strong, due to a shift in community spending towards the last quarter of the 2021 calendar year, linked to Covid-19 and the municipal elections.
The Group continues to implement its development strategy, in particular the extension of its storage capacities and the deployment of its digital model. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.
About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.
With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect were awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.
Manutan International est une société cotée sur Euronext Paris – compartiment B - ISIN : FR0000032302-MAN.
Next publication: Q2 2021/2022 Turnover
scheduled for April 19th 2022 (after market closure)
