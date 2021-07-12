How Many Children's Educations Were Affected By The 2020-21 Pandemic? No One Knows

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the United Nations Education at a Glance Report, 77% of their nation's members do not report annual educational data on how well their students are doing.

To address the problem, the Global Academic Awards (GAA), a new international education event will be held concurrently with the Summer Olympic Games this summer. This award recognizes volunteer networks of students, teachers, parents, and educators who work together to try and collect their nation's missing education data.

NJ MED, a UN partner in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) World Top 20 Project, will launch the Awards. To raise awareness that over 190 nations are required to annually report and update student data from Early Childhood through College Graduation. To comply with the UN education mission to ensure that children receive the best possible education.

"The UN has never been able to convince countries to submit annual data on their student academic development," said Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED. "We've seen how many countries are ill-equipped to serve their students as a result of non-responsive educational systems as a result of COVID."

"The Global Academic Awards, as well as two other planned education competitions, will focus on tying major international sports events to a nation's educational growth," says Mr. Mitchell II. "This is a great opportunity to persuade our world leaders to take responsibility for the futures of our children., as the rest of the world watches and applauds the country's achievements."

The Global Academic Awards will take place on Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, August 13, 2021. You can contact NJ MED at (856) 541-3926 or via email at support@worldtop20.org for additional information on this event and your country's volunteer network team status.

Contact:

Albert Mitchell

(856)541-3926

314057@email4pr.com

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-many-childrens-educations-were-affected-by-the-2020-21-pandemic-no-one-knows-301331056.html

SOURCE NJ MED