Many Cincinnati Futures Commission recommendations would financially harm residents

A group of "high-profile" individuals, known as the Cincinnati Futures Commission, has made a lengthy list of recommendations that they think will help our city grow. A few of the commission's ideas seem logical and sensible, like selling off city-owned golf courses and the city's parks and recreation departments working collaboratively to reduce costs and improve efficiency. However, most of the other recommendations in the 74-page report released Thursday appear to be the business community's attempt to strong-arm the city of Cincinnati and residents.

The 34-member commission suggested implementing a monthly $15.30 garbage fee, imposing a 0.05% earnings tax increase tax for the purpose of boosting fire and police services and an additional 0.1% earnings tax hike to create "development funds." Most alarmingly, the commission trashed Cincinnati Public Schools while suggesting the city seek out and promote "educational reform" efforts.

More: Cincinnati Futures Commission: Read the full report

Many of the proposed ideas would financially hurt Cincinnati residents. One of the best benefits of living in Cincinnati is our trash service. Many residents living in our region’s suburbs will be the first to tell you how inadequate their trash service is compared to Cincinnati’s. Moreover, increasing taxes during record inflation is a poor idea, particularly when the city just received $1.6 billion from the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway. Many promises were made during the campaign leading up to the vote of the railroad. We were told how the money would help fix infrastructure and help improve the quality of life for city residents. The commission’s recommendations of raising taxes makes it seem like we were duped regarding the sale of the city-owned railroad.

Report unfairly bashes public schools

It was particularly egregious to bash Cincinnati Public Schools, Ohio’s top-performing urban school district. The district has a plethora of strong schools, including many high-performing Montessori schools, immersive language schools, as well as Walnut Hills High School. You would never know from the report, but Walnut Hills High School is one of the top-performing public schools in Ohio and the country. Over the past few years, enrollment at CPS has continued to rise while many Cincinnati Catholic schools have shuttered due to lagging enrollment.

Story continues

The commission suggested seeking out and promoting "educational reform" efforts, which exist to hurt public education, not strengthen it. As a CPS teacher, I am skeptical any time business leaders who do not live in our school district and do not send their kids to CPS talk about "reforming" public education. Charter schools in Ohio have a long history of corruption and inefficiency. Additionally, Ohio’s vouchers program continues to allow taxpayer money to be spent at private schools that are unaccountable to voters and do not accept all students into their schools, particularly students with special needs.

More: Cincinnati Futures Commission report: What's next from city leaders?

Commission's recommendations deserve skepticism

Ultimately, the Futures Commission report seems to be yet another opportunity for the business community to promote privatization of public services and assets, while also increasing taxes. On its surface, many of their recommendations seem to be more corporate welfare at the expense of the taxpayer. This city has a long history of handing out tax dollars to private corporations or entities who are not accountable to taxpayers. Examples include tax abatements, TIF districts and opportunity zones. It would be extremely unfair for everyday city residents to pay more while the wealthy and the corporations they run are paying less.

The fact that this report cost the Cincinnati taxpayers $1 million, in combination with the fact that one-third of the commission doesn't live within the city's boundaries, is disgraceful. Cincinnati voters and taxpayers should meet this report with skepticism until more is known on about how these recommendations will improve everyday life for working families in Cincinnati.

Clayton Adams is a lifelong resident of Price Hill, teacher at Aiken High School and community outreach chairperson for the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers.

Clayton Adams

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Futures Commission report deserve skepticism