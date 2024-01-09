'So many emotions': Community Restaurant reopens to locals

ZEELAND — After nearly two years of ups and downs, twists and turns, the new Community Restaurant is open for business.

The long-standing Zeeland eatery on Main Avenue suffered a devastating fire in April 2022. It completely ravaged the restaurant, which tumbled by morning.

But on Monday, Jan. 8, the entire team watched as owner Barry Elzinga re-lit the iconic sign in front of a brand new building, signifying a grand reopening.

“There are just so many emotions right now,” Elzinga said prior to unlocking the doors. “I’ve never gone through this. I’ve been in restaurants since 1985 and I've been through just about everything, but not this.

Barry Elzinga lights the iconic Community Restaurant sign on Monday, Jan. 8, signifying the grand reopening of the business.

More: Timeline: Community Restaurant will reopen in Zeeland on Monday

"I knew it was going to be a long road with lots of obstacles, but the fact that we made it through the obstacles ... here we are.”

The restaurant was owned and operated by Lyle Van Klompenberg for years before his son, Korde, purchased the business with Elzinga in 2020. Elzinga became the sole owner following the fire.

While it’s never easy to reopen a restaurant, Elzinga said 11 team members returned, helping with the transition.

The brand new Community Restaurant reopened to customers in downtown Zeeland on Monday, Jan. 8.

Ron Zagers of Zeeland was one of the first customers through the door Monday, stopping in for eggs, toast and coffee.

“It’s exciting to see Zeeland grow and to see things reopen," he said. "I live just a few blocks down the road, so this is a walk down the street for me.”

The brand new Community Restaurant reopened to customers in downtown Zeeland on Monday, Jan. 8.

Elzinga and his wife, Darla, agreed the zig-zagging of the last two years wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local community.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Elzinga said. “I wish I could hug everybody out there … There's no way we get here without everybody pushing behind us.”

Learn more at facebook.com/CommRestaurant.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 'So many emotions': Community Restaurant reopens to locals