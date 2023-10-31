Many Would Be Envious Of Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) Excellent Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bermaz Auto Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = RM396m ÷ (RM1.9b - RM713m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Bermaz Auto Berhad has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bermaz Auto Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bermaz Auto Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Bermaz Auto Berhad's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 34% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 100% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Bermaz Auto Berhad can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bermaz Auto Berhad has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 86% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Bermaz Auto Berhad (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

