Many Would Be Envious Of Cabot's (NYSE:CBT) Excellent Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cabot is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$566m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$830m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Cabot has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cabot compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Cabot .

So How Is Cabot's ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Cabot. The company has employed 30% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 133% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

