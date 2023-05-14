Many Would Be Envious Of Jiutian Chemical Group's (Catalist:C8R) Excellent Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Jiutian Chemical Group (Catalist:C8R), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jiutian Chemical Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = CN¥281m ÷ (CN¥1.8b - CN¥579m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Jiutian Chemical Group has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 8.5%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Jiutian Chemical Group, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Jiutian Chemical Group Tell Us?

In terms of Jiutian Chemical Group's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 23% and the business has deployed 108% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Jiutian Chemical Group has done well to reduce current liabilities to 33% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 28% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Jiutian Chemical Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

