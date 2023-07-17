Many Would Be Envious Of LEM Holding's (VTX:LEHN) Excellent Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at LEM Holding's (VTX:LEHN) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LEM Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = CHF92m ÷ (CHF328m - CHF115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, LEM Holding has an ROCE of 43%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 23% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for LEM Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LEM Holding here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For LEM Holding Tell Us?

In terms of LEM Holding's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 75% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 43%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 43%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If LEM Holding can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From LEM Holding's ROCE

LEM Holding has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with LEM Holding and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

