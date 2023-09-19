Many Would Be Envious Of Mama's Creations' (NASDAQ:MAMA) Excellent Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Mama's Creations' (NASDAQ:MAMA) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mama's Creations:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$7.6m ÷ (US$40m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Mama's Creations has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Mama's Creations' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mama's Creations.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Mama's Creations' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 28% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 360% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Mama's Creations can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Mama's Creations' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Mama's Creations has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 544% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Mama's Creations does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

