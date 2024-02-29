Many Would Be Envious Of MasterCraft Boat Holdings' (NASDAQ:MCFT) Excellent Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MasterCraft Boat Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$74m ÷ (US$332m - US$81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Leisure industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured MasterCraft Boat Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MasterCraft Boat Holdings for free.

So How Is MasterCraft Boat Holdings' ROCE Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by MasterCraft Boat Holdings' returns on capital. The company has employed 21% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 29%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On MasterCraft Boat Holdings' ROCE

MasterCraft Boat Holdings has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 10%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MasterCraft Boat Holdings that you might be interested in.

