Many Would Be Envious Of Optimax Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OPTIMAX) Excellent Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Optimax Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM22m ÷ (RM108m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Optimax Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Optimax Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Optimax Holdings Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Optimax Holdings Berhad's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 23% and the business has deployed 121% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 23%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Optimax Holdings Berhad can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On Optimax Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Optimax Holdings Berhad has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last three years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Optimax Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

