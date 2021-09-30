U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.16
    -5.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,224.80
    -165.92 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,551.37
    +38.93 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.24
    -0.07 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    -0.96 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.80
    +33.90 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.56 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5770
    -0.3820 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,098.32
    +840.35 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,068.29
    -14.15 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.34
    -23.82 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Many Investors in the Dark about their Retirement Readiness

·2 min read

DALBAR Study shows comparison of investors with and without a financial advisor

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by DALBAR, Inc. found an alarming lack of knowledge among some investors related to their retirement savings. The study analyzed over 1,000 investors and examined various factors of their financial plan for retirement.

The financial community&#x002019;s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)
The financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)

These included what DALBAR calls the 3 Fundamental Questions of Retirement Planning. Those are (1) how much do I currently have saved for retirement, (2) how much will I need at retirement? and (3) what are my chances of having what I need?

The study found that a surprisingly significant portion of investors do not know the answers to these 3 fundamental questions, and that not knowing the answers to these questions led to lower satisfaction in one's overall retirement savings picture.

DALBAR's Retirement Planning Study comes as the industry awaits guidance from the Department of Labor regarding the lifetime income disclosure requirements that were brought forth by the SECURE Act in 2019.

"An important takeaway from this study is that investors need to know more than just what they have saved or will have saved at retirement. Investors also need to understand what their goal should be to lead a dignified retirement. This is a question that many Americans are struggling to answer and one that I hope is addressed in the upcoming DoL guidance." said Cory Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at DALBAR, Inc.

The study also found that investors who work with a financial professional are significantly more likely to have the 3 Fundamental Questions of Retirement Planning answered.

"The retirement readiness of American workers is an important social issue. Talking about financial literacy, the importance of planning for retirement, and giving it the seriousness it deserves, will help to elevate this important issue into the consciousness of the American people. October is National Retirement Security Month, so it's a great time for the industry to speak loudly about the importance of having a plan and prioritizing retirement savings." Clark added.

Get a complimentary sample of DALBAR Retirement Planning study.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/many-investors-in-the-dark-about-their-retirement-readiness-301388922.html

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Democrats' retirement plan mandate is 'pretty heavy-handed,' expert says

    Part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package moving through Congress would make workplace retirement savings plans mandatory.

  • 3 retirement mistakes to avoid — and how to fix them if you can

    All retirees make changes to their asset allocation when they roll over their assets from a 401(k) to an IRA, according to research published by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Both the rollover and de-risking, if done at an inopportune time, could have a significant and adverse effect on retirement success, according to Katherine Roy, a co-author of the research and chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • 5 things people get wrong about IRAs: Bankruptcy protection limits, inheritances and more

    There are rules about IRAs that could come back to bite you. Learn more about how they're treated in inheritance, tax and bankruptcy situations.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Boeing names digital design head for development of its next new jet

    An internal memo released by Boeing leadership Wednesday said Linda Hapgood would lead a product team in shaping both the new airplane design and the production process.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Explaining the surge in cannabis jobs

    Kara Bradford, Viridian Staffing CEO & Chief Talent Officer explains why former service and retail industry workers have moved to cannabis jobs.&nbsp;

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Should Consider Spinning Off AWS

    Ever since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) started breaking out Amazon Web Services' (AWS) revenue and operating profits in 2015, a growing number of analysts have called for the tech giant to spin off the expanding cloud business. As a longtime Amazon investor, I've repeatedly opposed that idea, for a simple reason. AWS generates higher-margin revenue than Amazon's retail business, so it actually drives most of Amazon's profit growth, while supporting the expansion of its retail ecosystem with deep discounts, cheap hardware devices, brick-and-mortar stores, and other loss-leading strategies.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • How global supply chains are falling out of fashion

    Fashion brands like Benetton are increasingly turning away from globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs in Asia, in a shift that could prove a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy's Benetton is bringing production closer to home, boosting manufacturing in Serbia, Croatia, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, with the aim of halving production in Asia from the end of 2022, Chief Executive Massimo Renon told Reuters.

  • Only 47 stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen over the past year — Wall Street predicts they will climb up to 54% in 12 months

    DEEP DIVE Stock investors have been on a remarkable ride. But even during a bull market, there are some stocks that pull back, or even plunge. Over the past year, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has climbed a remarkable 34.

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • This Cheap Stock Could Be a Smart Buy Today

    They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and for Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) this appears to be the case. The strong housing market, supported by low interest rates and short supply, is driving demand for the types of products this home-improvement chain offers.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • Car Companies Buckle Up for Extended Chip Shortage

    Once viewed as a short-term crisis for the auto industry, the global computer-chip shortage could take years to fully overcome amid fresh bottlenecks in Asia and the challenge of boosting output of the sector’s more-basic chips.