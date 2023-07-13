Many Still Looking Away From AXP Energy Limited (ASX:AXP)

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x AXP Energy Limited (ASX:AXP) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Oil and Gas companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 6.7x and even P/S above 1139x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does AXP Energy's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, AXP Energy has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is AXP Energy's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as AXP Energy's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 105% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 0.4% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that AXP Energy's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does AXP Energy's P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of AXP Energy revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

