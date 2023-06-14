Many Still Looking Away From DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 2.6x in the Software industry in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about DUG Technology Ltd's (ASX:DUG) P/S ratio of 2.2x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has DUG Technology Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for DUG Technology as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like DUG Technology's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 25% gain to the company's top line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 7.7% drop in revenue in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 40% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 23%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that DUG Technology's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does DUG Technology's P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, DUG Technology's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

