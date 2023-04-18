Many Still Looking Away From INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:ISHA)

When close to half the companies operating in the Software industry in Germany have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.2x, you may consider INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:ISHA) as an attractive investment with its 1x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Has INTERSHOP Communications Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for INTERSHOP Communications as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For INTERSHOP Communications?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, INTERSHOP Communications would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 2.9% gain to the company's revenues. Revenue has also lifted 21% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.5% per year as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.1% per year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's peculiar that INTERSHOP Communications' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of INTERSHOP Communications' revealed that its P/S remains low despite analyst forecasts of revenue growth matching the wider industry. The low P/S could be an indication that the revenue growth estimates are being questioned by the market. Perhaps investors are concerned that the company could underperform against the forecasts over the near term.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for INTERSHOP Communications that you need to be mindful of.

