Many Still Looking Away From Jishan Berhad (KLSE:JISHAN)

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Jishan Berhad (KLSE:JISHAN) as an attractive investment with its 11.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Jishan Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Jishan Berhad's Growth Trending?

Jishan Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 12% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 65% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 10% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Jishan Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Jishan Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Jishan Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

