Many Still Looking Away From LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH)

It's not a stretch to say that LuxUrban Hotels Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUXH) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.6x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Real Estate companies in the United States, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does LuxUrban Hotels' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, LuxUrban Hotels has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

How Is LuxUrban Hotels' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, LuxUrban Hotels would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 159% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 110% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 10%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What Does LuxUrban Hotels' P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Looking at LuxUrban Hotels' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

