Many Still Looking Away From Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

There wouldn't be many who think Markforged Holding Corporation's (NYSE:MKFG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Machinery industry in the United States is very similar. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

See our latest analysis for Markforged Holding

What Does Markforged Holding's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times haven't been great for Markforged Holding as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Keen to find out how analysts think Markforged Holding's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Markforged Holding?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Markforged Holding would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 11% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 39% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 18% each year as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.0% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's curious that Markforged Holding's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Looking at Markforged Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

Having said that, be aware Markforged Holding is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning.

If you're unsure about the strength of Markforged Holding's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here