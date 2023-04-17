Many Still Looking Away From Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN)

When close to half the companies in Switzerland have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN) as an attractive investment with its 12x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Orascom Development Holding certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, possibly more than the market, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Orascom Development Holding's Growth Trending?

Orascom Development Holding's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 100% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Orascom Development Holding's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Orascom Development Holding's P/E?

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Orascom Development Holding currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

