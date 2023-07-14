Many Still Looking Away From Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WARISAN)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Industrials industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.8x, Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WARISAN) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

See our latest analysis for Warisan TC Holdings Berhad

What Does Warisan TC Holdings Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen firmly for Warisan TC Holdings Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this respectable revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Warisan TC Holdings Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Warisan TC Holdings Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 28% last year. As a result, it also grew revenue by 20% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 0.9%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Warisan TC Holdings Berhad's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Warisan TC Holdings Berhad's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We're very surprised to see Warisan TC Holdings Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here