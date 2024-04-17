Many New Yorkers have dire outlook on economy, are considering leaving: Poll

More than half of New Yorkers in a new poll say they think their economy is getting worse, prompting many to consider leaving the state.

The new Marist poll found 51 percent of surveyed New Yorkers described the economy as getting worse right now. Thirty-one percent said the economy has stayed the same, and 18 percent said they believe it is getting better, according to the survey.

Views on the economy were split along party lines, with 71 percent of surveyed Republicans saying the economy was getting worse and 37 percent of Democrats saying the same. An overwhelming majority of respondents, 81 percent, said the cost of living in the state is not very affordable.

Despite negative outlooks on the economy, 61 percent of respondents said they plan to stay in the state over the next five years. Another 37 percent of respondents said they will be moving out of New York within the same time period, including many who cited economic reasons.

Fifty-eight percent of those planning to leave New York said the economic reasons were why they were moving. Twenty-five percent cited the quality of life as a reason for leaving, 13 percent cited taxes, 9 percent cited politics and 4 percent cited jobs.

“When it comes to the economy in New York State, the status quo is not acceptable,” Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, said in a statement. “This translates into a continued desire to leave the state.”

The poll was conducted among 1,408 New York adults April 8-10 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.