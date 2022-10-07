MAP Digital to Present on Events 3.0 Era at IMEX America Conference

Presentation to cover "events as interconnected platforms" to scale for growth and revenue

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / - MAP Digital Inc. , the only complete conference cloud platform and events designer readymade for Events 3.0, today announced that Mary Ann Pierce, CEO and founder, will present alongside Tyler Davidson, vice president and chief content director, of Meetings Today at next week's IMEX America Conference, the largest trade show in the U.S. for the global meetings and events industry, in Las Vegas. The session on Tuesday, October 11 at 4pm PDT will focus on " Events as Interconnected Platforms ."

During the event industry's detour into virtual-only, MAP Digital found that organizers can further realize growth and monetization through developing events as:

Content marketing engines

Communities, and

Interconnected platforms

Together, these three factors constitute Events 3.0: the future of the events industry.

The IMEX session will explore Events 3.0, with a particular focus on events as interconnected platforms. By using purposefully interconnected event platforms and advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), organizers can build stronger digital relationships with all event stakeholders while also creating new revenue streams.

As part of the presentation, Pierce will demonstrate how MAP Digital is integrating its MetaMeetings content management and webcasting platform with other best-in-class tech platforms, including:

AMMP Digital , an AI platform for content optimization for "Smart Video",

Giyst , a ML platform for generating video snippets,

WeConvene , a cloud-based event management platform for marketing automation, attendee matching, and 1x1 meeting scheduling, and

Connective Network , a comprehensive community platform.

Pierce will also discuss how sending marketing and attendee content usage data to analytic platforms will speed the delivery of customized reports, such as targeted Leads-as-a-Service. The discussion will also highlight how the new Events 3.0 model can seamlessly integrate with clients' internal databases, as well as third-party customer relationship management (CRM) tools, to reduce repetitive workflow.

"At MAP Digital, we believe that the future of events depends on interconnecting platforms and the interoperability of technology, just like Web 3.0," said Pierce. "We're looking forward to sharing valuable learnings about the future of the events industry and the importance of technological integration when planning events. Cloud technology has come to events, and recognizing the advent of the Events 3.0 era will ensure that industry professionals stay ahead of the game."

Key learnings from the IMEX session will include:

How to map out a tech stack so that it works for organizers and their tech partners

How to fuse attendee marketing and content usage data to match better for Lead-as-a-Service and to build communities

How to extend event content via social media to audience

About MAP Digital:

MAP Digital is the only complete conference cloud platform and events designer readymade for the Events 3.0 era. Its MetaMeetings platform tracks every click and distributes webcasts, content, and engagement and in-person or virtual events. Via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we transform conferences into content marketing engines. And MAP Digital's designers and engineers simplify the production process and maximize KPIs. Visit us at https://mapdigital.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

