Map out your next outdoor adventure with help from the AllTrails app

If you love hiking, biking, running or strolling, AllTrails can help. Figuring out the best trails to explore, navigating them and trying to keep your eyes on the beautiful nature around you can make exploring a little more stressful than exciting. The AllTrails app helps you map out your next adventure with user-friendly features like wrong-turn alerts and offline maps to make your next route totally unforgettable.

Right now, you can try AllTrails for free for your first week. After that, you’ll pay $2.99 a month for a full year ($35.99 annually) of AllTrails+. The free trial includes navigation through the app and customizable lists of your favorite trails. After your free trial, you’ll get so many more features included with your paid AllTrails+ membership.

What is AllTrails?

AllTrails is an app designed to help people explore nature easily and responsibly. The community-driven app allows users to share great trails with other hikers, bikers, strollers and more. Currently, AllTrails features more than 400,000 curated trail routes for about 50 million users. The app is a 1% For The Planet member, meaning that 1% of annual revenue is donated to various organizations such as the BIBOC-led Camping to Connect, The Conservation Alliance and more.

How do you use the AllTrails app?

The AllTrails app allows you to easily search and discover trails based on location or type of trail including hiking, running, mountain biking, wheelchair-friendly, dog-friendly and more. You'll even be able to check out honest reviews to know how the trails were from actual users. Your AllTrails+ paid membership includes offline maps, wrong-turn alerts and additional navigation features so you can get the most out of your adventures.

