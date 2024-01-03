Map shows the states where E. coli concerns led to recall of 7,000 pounds of beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDS) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) advised Wednesday that thousands of pounds of ground beef sold in several states are subject to a recall thanks to E. coli concerns.

Over 6,000 pounds of raw ground beef produced by Valley Meats, LLC and more than 500 pounds manufactured by Scanga Meat Company are included in the recall after it was found meat sold in Dec. was likely contaminated.

The beef products have been distributed to restaurants and retailers in five states, prompting concerns that freezers and fridges may still have the tainted food inside. Consumer are advised to check for signs that beef products in their fridges are subject to the recall before using them.

See the map of states where the beef was recalled:

Luckily, there have been no confirmed cases of illness linked to the recalls so far, as the contamination was discovered via routine inspection. Officials have urged average consumers and restaurants to immediately throw away or return any products included in this lot of recalls.

Valley Meats recall

Approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef produced by Valley Meats, LLC on December 22, 2023, have been recalled for potential E. coli contamination.

The packing of affected products has the establishment number “EST. 5712” on the USDA marks of inspection and was shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. Read the full list of recalled products.

Scanga Meat Company recall

Approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef are being recalled.

Scanga Meat Company likewise recalled 563 pounds of raw ground beef produced on December 11, 2023, distributed in Colorado. The USDA mark of inspection on the affected packaging includes the phrase “EST. 6460.” Read the full list of recalled products.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See five states where E. coli led to recall of 7,000 pounds of beef