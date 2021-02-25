MapHabit, Inc. Acquires Brain Stim, LLC, a Leading Cognitive Engagement Program

MapHabit, Inc., the visual mapping system that streamlines care coordination for individuals with cognitive challenges, has acquired Brain Stim, LLC, a cognitive engagement program focused on therapeutics for mid-stage dementia.

Brain Stim is a leading content provider of daily cognitive activities focused on controlled breathing, mindfulness, emotional support exercises and mental acuity games. Its founder, Karen Poteat, has nearly three decades of experience as an LPN, Gerontology Specialist, Certified Dementia Practitioner, and an assisted living community executive. Karen has joined the MapHabit team as a customer success and program design consultant to oversee the integration and implementation of the Brain Stim content into MapHabit's patented visual maps and scheduling platform.

"Brain Stim's 365 days of cognitive content is a gamechanger for the millions of individuals aging in place," says Matt Golden, CEO/Founder of MapHabit. "We are thrilled to welcome Karen and introduce another valuable differentiator to our customers."

MapHabit's innovative application utilizes a system of personalized maps that outline step-by-step instructions to reinforce routine habits and help individuals accomplish activities of daily living - while facilitating consistency of care for caregivers and enhancing communication among family members. Awarded First Place in the Dementia Care Coordination Challenge sponsored by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, the MapHabit system is available on iOS and Android devices.

"I've dedicated my career to improving the quality of life for people living with dementia, a mission also shared by MapHabit," says Poteat, Founder of Brain Stim, LLC. "I am excited to join forces to continue delivering innovative solutions to the aging-in-place population and their caregivers."

"Brain Stim is perfect for adult living activity directors and home care aides to engage clients in 1:1 activities," adds Golden. "The program is also highly relevant for family caregivers of individuals, both young and old, searching for unique content that is both fun and cognitively stimulating."

With this acquisition, MapHabit becomes the only digital platform that combines clinically validated dementia care coordination with cognitive engagement to provide practical tools for healthcare professionals and family caregivers to sustain independent function. Daily programming can be implemented at home or in group settings for enterprise customers and will be targeted to individuals living with mild to moderate changes in cognition.

About MapHabit™, Inc.

MapHabit is an interactive care management platform that utilizes a patented visual mapping system with smart devices to improve cognition and reinforce routine habits. Designed for in-home care organizations, adult living, therapists, and family caregivers, MapHabit improves quality of care while reducing caregiver stress. For more information, visit MapHabit.com.

