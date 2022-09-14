U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    +0.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1542
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0030
    -1.6420 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.68
    +32.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.69
    -5.65 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Maple Hill Selected by USDA to Receive Up to $20 Million in Funding to Grow Grass-fed Organic Dairy Markets

Maple Hill Creamery
·3 min read
Maple Hill Creamery
Maple Hill Creamery

Grant Allows Industry Leader Maple Hill to Increase Its Support to Small Family Farms Practicing Agriculture that Heals Our Climate

KINDERHOOK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Hill, America's original 100% grass-fed organic dairy, today announces it has been selected to receive up to $20 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to grow markets for climate-smart, grass-fed organic dairy. The grant was one of 70 announced on September 14, 2022 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, awarding $2.8 billion in funding to pilot projects that will help build and expand opportunities for consumers to purchase food grown in a climate-friendly way.

The grant will fund a project led by Maple Hill to expand climate-smart markets for our small family dairy farmers and enable a network of partners and producers to further enhance industry leading climate-smart practices by incentivizing implementation and providing training support. This will lead to even more impactful environmental practices and enhanced viability for farms that implement them.

“As the largest 100% grass-fed dairy business in the U.S., it is incumbent on Maple Hill to continue to develop, implement, and lead best practices in sustainable dairy farming,” said Jim Hau, president of Maple Hill. “All of us involved with the Maple Hill business are excited to receive this funding, which will not only allow us to build on industry best practices for sustainability, but allow us to continue to educate more consumers on why grass-fed organic dairy is better for consumers, the environment, the cows, and the farmers.”

More than a dozen like-minded partners will join Maple Hill in this project including, Dharma Lea, LLC, Paul Harris Development, Stone Barns, Point Blue Conservation Science, DGA Dairy Grazing, Open TEAM at Wolfe’s Neck Center, Shannon O'Sullivan, K&O Farm, James Young, Amber Waves, Spring Weather, Serenity Acres Farm, Evening Star Ranch, Reginelli and Aeschlimann, Adam Tafel, Periggo Farm, and Whole Foods.

For more information about Maple Hill Creamery, visit www.maplehill.com. Visit usda.gov/climate-smart-commodities to learn more about this effort, and visit usda.gov/climate-solutions for climate-related updates, resources and tools across the Department.

Media Inquiries
Jenn McFerron Sloan
jenn@commodditiesinc.com

About Maple Hill
Maple Hill has been disrupting the dairy industry since its beginnings in 2009. From day one Maple Hill’s founders committed to using regenerative agriculture practices that are better for the animal, for the planet and for everyone. The company was founded with a mission to create clean, organic, low sugar and no sugar dairy products and continues to meet that demand for consumers today.

Maple Hill produces milk, kefir and yogurt procured from small family farms in Upstate New York. You can find their products nationwide in more than 8,000 retailers including Whole Foods Markets, Amazon Fresh, Natural Grocers, Target, Walmart, Jewel, Sprouts, Stop and Shop, ShopRite, Shaws, Meijer, Central Market, King Soopers, PCC Markets, Safeway, Albertsons, Hannaford and Earth Fare, as well as many specialty and independent retailers. For more information, visit maplehill.com, and follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram @maplehillcreamery.


Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity May Be About to Up Its Crypto Game With Bitcoin Trading. What to Know.

    The financial giant has been marching into digital assets, making waves this year by allowing corporate clients to include Bitcoin in 401(k) plans.

  • Dollar Strength Weighs on Earnings Despite a Break in the Inflationary Cloud

    Peloton co-founders depart company, JPMorgan says soft landing more likely than recession, Starbucks to unveil reinvention plans, and other news to start your day.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Is a Top Pick in a Weak Chip Market, Says Analyst

    Bernstein analyst Mark Li reiterated an Outperform rating on chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor. He sees improvements after some near-term hiccups.

  • Ether Shorts Most Expensive in 16 Months Ahead of Merge

    The cost of holding a short position or a bearish bet in the perpetual futures market tied to ether (ETH) is surging ahead of Ethereum's technological upgrade, the Merge, slated to happen in less than 24 hours. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for ether's price action and the wider Ethereum ecosystem.

  • Vintage Wine Estates Shares Plummet On Gloomy FY23 Outlook

    Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 32% year-on-year to $75.54 million, beating the consensus of $74.24 million. Segment Revenue: DTC climbed 29% to $23.1 million, B2B grew 55% to $30.6 million and Wholesale increased 23% to $21.6 million. The gross profit for the quarter was $38,000 compared to $11.1 million last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 60.5% to $34.6 million. The operating loss for the quarter widened to $(27.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchHedge Fund’s D

  • BofA Clients Loaded Up On Stocks Last Week

    The [S 500 fell roughly 3%](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-09-13-2022-11663065625) by midday Tuesday after hot consumer-price data sparked [elevated fears of further Federal Reserve tightening](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-09-13-2022/card/traders-cement-bets-on-aggressive-fed-after-hot-inflation-data-eiVvfpIdC5N6wiwTjClf). That surely comes as a (negative) surprise to Bank of America Securities clients, who started buying stocks last wee

  • The Rally in Hershey Foods Could Melt Away

    Shares of Hershey Foods have rallied the past 12 months and a sell-side firm started coverage of the company with a hold (market perform) recommendation. Prices made a slight new high in August but trading volume did not increase and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a slightly lower high. The OBV indicator does not confirm the price gains creating a bearish divergence.

  • Berkshire Grey and FedEx Expand Their Robotic Automation Solutions Relationship

    FedEx Embraces AI-Robotic Automation to Streamline Operations and Drive Long-Term Efficiencies, Signs Warrant Agreement with Berkshire Grey

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Barclays Ex-CEO Diamond Takes Stake in Investment Bank Cascadia

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm run by former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Bob Diamond is taking an equity stake in middle-market investment bank Cascadia Capital as the advisory business looks to expand.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Volatile Day

  • Singapore central bank says data on crypto holdings by general public not available

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it is unable to determine the proportion of cryptocurrency holdings by the general public in the city-state as these include transactions with both Singapore-based as well as overseas service providers. See related article: Singapore’s MAS says needs to do better job explaining crypto policy Fast facts “Data on […]

  • Profit and sales climb at Spanish retail giant Inditex

    The owner of Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear, said net profit surged to 1.79 billion euros ($1.78 billion) from EUR1.27 billion last year.

  • Portfolio managers are ‘super bearish’ with cash holdings highest since 9/11, Bank of America says

    Global managers have upped their cash balances and are backing off stocks amid fears of a sticky inflation and global recession caused by aggressive central banks.

  • EU proposes windfall levies on energy firms to ease price pain

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive plans to raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) to shield consumers from soaring energy prices by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits. The European Commission published the proposals on Wednesday as the 27-member European Union grapples with an energy crisis fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Growth Beyond Digital Ad Business?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Sunnova Energy Intl Stock Flashes Renewed Technical Strength

    Sunnova Energy Intl shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating.

  • Stellantis to repurchase 69.1 million shares from GM

    Stellantis NV agreed to buy 69.1 million Stellantis common shares from General Motors Co. that GM is entitled to receive upon the exercise of warrants that Peugeot SA issued to GM in 2017.

  • Wall St staggers to higher close as Fed rate hike looms

    Wall Street ended a directionless session higher on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report largely stanched the flow of Tuesday's sell-off and investors pressed the "pause" button. "Today is a lick-your-wounds day, after taking body blows yesterday," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska. The Labor Department's producer prices (PPI) data landed close to consensus estimates and provided some relief in the aftermath of Tuesday's market-rattling CPI print, which came in hotter than expected.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a