Maple Knoll Communities Partner with CarePredict to Deliver AI-Powered Proactive Care

·3 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading digital health company purpose-built to meet the demands of senior living and the recipient of the recent Argentum Best of The Best Awards, today announced their partnership with Maple Knoll Communities, a 173-year-old nonprofit corporation that owns and operates two continuing care communities (CCRCs.) Maple Knoll is launching CarePredict's advanced technology to improve outcomes by enabling preventive care. CarePredict was deployed as a unified platform at Maple Knoll Village, a community of nearly 400 Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Skilled Nursing residences spread across 54 acres in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"As a technology-first organization, Maple Knoll believes in the power of innovation and that technology can, and does, make life easier for residents, staff and families," said Andy Craig, VP and Chief Innovation Officer, Maple Knoll Communities. "Our partnership with CarePredict underscores our commitment to bring the latest in proven innovation to our communities and is a part of our evolving digital strategy to drive proactive care."

With over 22 issued patents, CarePredict's ground-breaking remote monitoring solution provides operators with a comprehensive system to manage all aspects of care delivery.

Health Insights: CarePredict's advanced AI platform and smart wearable, Tempo™, provide early insights into activity and behavioral changes that indicate potential health declines. With these insights, facility staff can intervene far earlier, reducing unplanned hospitalizations and improving residents' health outcomes. Peer-reviewed studies show that CarePredict reduced hospitalizations by 39 percent, falls by 69 percent and increased the resident length of stay by 67 percent.

Location Insights: CarePredict's precise location technology provides valuable data on resident interaction, amenity utilization, and unparalleled contact tracing for infectious outbreaks. Real-time location enhances resident safety by locating residents immediately if they need help.

Staff Utilization Insights: CarePredict provides unprecedented visibility into staff responsiveness to alerts, time spent with residents on various care activities, and offers significant metrics into the quantity and quality of care being provided. Studies show CarePredict improved staff response times by 37 percent.

Comprehensive Communications: CarePredict enhances communication and coordination between staff through the Call and Chat features and allows residents to speak with staff through their wrist-worn wearable.

Resident Convenience: Tempo is integrated with keyless door entry systems and Point Of Sale systems making residents' day-to-day living easier and driving broad adoption across the community.

"Adding new functionality catering to the needs of CCRCs reinforces our mission to improve the quality of life for seniors across all care settings," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "We are thrilled to join Maple Knoll in their quest to empower older adults with technology that fits them."

To learn more about CarePredict and its integrated platform, email sales@carepredict.com.

About CarePredict:

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action in any care setting. We provide a unique multi-function platform that caters to senior living operators, home care, providers of RPM/CCM services, and families.

CarePredict is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit www.carepredict.com.

Media Contact:
Subhashree Sukhu
Marketing Director
333299@email4pr.com
1-800-608-7188 ext 526

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-knoll-communities-partner-with-carepredict-to-deliver-ai-powered-proactive-care-301516130.html

SOURCE CarePredict

