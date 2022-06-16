Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security Awards Three New Scholarships

Three scholarships will support research into resources to support food security among perinatal women, the relationship between food insecurity and mental health among adolescents, and Indigenous food sovereignty

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: MFI) Maple Leaf Foods and the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") today announced that it has awarded three new scholarship in Food Security, with nine scholarships funded to date.

Doctoral candidate Aida Bahramian from the University of Ottawa, Doctoral candidate Allison MacNeil from McGill University, and Masters candidate Atlanta-Marinna Grant from the University of British Columbia will each receive a $15,000 scholarship to support their research. Bahramian's research will examine the resources and services needed to improve nutrition, food security, and physical and mental health for French-speaking pregnant women; MacNeil's research will assess the relationship between food insecurity, adolescent mental health and interpersonal relationships; and Grant's work will explore the connection between Indigenous knowledge and food sovereignty in Indigenous communities.

These scholarships honour the extraordinary contribution of David Emerson, Wallace McCain, and Purdy Crawford as past Chairs of the Maple Leaf Foods Board of Directors. Each year, the Centre awards three scholarships to Masters or Doctoral students who are pursuing research that contributes to the body of knowledge on food insecurity in Canada. Candidates are selected based on their academic standing, contribution to addressing research gaps, and quality of the submission, including feasibility and methodological rigor.

"These scholarships support talented students and broaden the understanding of food insecurity in Canada," said Lynda Kuhn, Chair of the Centre and Senior Vice-President at Maple Leaf Foods. "We are delighted by the strength of Aida, Allison, and Atlanta-Marinna's research and look forward to learning and sharing the insights that result from their work."

The Centre's goal is to work collaboratively across sectors to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. This includes supporting research that contributes to our understanding of barriers and interventions to achieve food security. For more information about the scholarship process, visit the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

