U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.00
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,390.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,860.25
    -30.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -1.08 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    -0.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9945
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1450
    +0.4910 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,870.42
    -308.84 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.40
    +12.35 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,544.37
    +344.63 (+1.27%)
     

Maple Leaf Foods Confirms System Outage Linked to Cybersecurity Incident

·3 min read

TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company"), today confirmed that it is currently experiencing a system outage linked to a cybersecurity incident.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Upon learning of the incident, Maple Leaf Foods took immediate action and engaged cybersecurity and recovery experts.  Its team of information systems professionals and third-party experts are working diligently with all available resources to investigate the outage and resolve the situation.   The Company is executing its business continuity plans as it works to restore the impacted systems; however, it expects that full resolution of the outage will take time and result in some operational and service disruptions.  The Company will continue to work with all its customers and suppliers to minimize these disruptions in order to continue delivering the nutritious food people need.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 14,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains statements, made by representatives of the Company in connection with this release, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by Management of the Company.  Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the nature and cause of the systems outage, the impact on its operations, service levels and business continuity.

These statements are based on and were developed using a number of factors and assumptions including, but not limited to the timing and complexity of restoring impacted systems, the ability to operate without these systems, third party activities, ongoing impacts, customer, consumer and supplier responses and regulatory considerations.  Although these assumptions were considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation they may prove to be incorrect in whole or in part. In addition, actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date hereof.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by the forward-looking statements include risks and timing associated with systems recovery, actions of third parties, the effectiveness of business continuity planning and execution, ability to continue to operate, actions third parties and actions of customers, suppliers and consumers. Additional factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by the forward-looking statements are discussed more fully in the Company's filings made with the Canadian securities regulators including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021. All such filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company does not intend to, and the Company disclaims any obligation to, update any forward-looking statements (including any financial outlooks), whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-confirms-system-outage-linked-to-cybersecurity-incident-301669807.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dump These 10 Stocks Immediately

    As a lot of you folks know, I’m a numbers guy. I let my advanced market quantitative systems guide me in my recommendations. And I’ve learned to spot the warning signs when trouble is brewing. Today, I want to share 10 stocks that my quantitative system recently flagged as immediate sells. Take a look below; some of these names might surprise you. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ticker Company Name Total Grade AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. D DIS Walt Disney Company D GOOG

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Billions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The private market is coming to collect -- and it threatens to wreak havoc across global stocks and bonds. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteAs financial conditions tighten around the world, private-marke

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — but these 3 real assets remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • Facebook parent Meta preparing to announce large-scale layoffs this week, report says

    The company posted weak results and saw a dramatic fall in its share price over 2022

  • Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the October Consumer Price Index on Thursday. Economists expect an 8% increase in CPI year over year.

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy After It Plunged 35% on Friday?

    In this video, I will talk about why shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) plunged 35% after the company reported Q3 earnings, and whether investors should see this as an opportunity or a warning.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

    According to The Wall Street Journal, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

  • Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers'

    The online used car retailer fell almost 39% in one session on Wall Street, after disastrous quarterly results.

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • October CPI may solidify case for a terminal rate above 5%: What to know this week

    A fresh government inflation reading and U.S. midterm elections are the most highly anticipated events on Wall Street’s radar this week.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

    The stock market can play tricks on your mind. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were losers in 2022, but here's why they could be big winners in 2023 and beyond.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Can Make You a Millionaire by 2025

    Quantum computing has been a hot topic recently as scientists and investors look to harness this groundbreaking technology’s power. One promising avenue in this area is the field of quantum computing stocks. They are rapidly gaining popularity among investors looking for high-potential opportunities. These stocks offer access to cutting-edge research and developments in the rapidly growing world of quantum computing. At the same time, they offer lucrative returns in the years ahead for risk-tole

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Rebound

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. ASML is arguably the world's most important semiconductor equipment company.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Artificial intelligence (AI) advances continue to transform the technology industry. Its ability to take on tasks that previously required human intervention holds the potential to change the world while it benefits the stocks that put it to effective use.

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Pay Solid Dividends to Shareholders

    Small-caps can offer the safety and solid income yields usually thought of from larger cap names. Here are a Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat and REIT you should know about.

  • China Stocks May Rally 20% on a Full Reopening, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say a complete China reopening will drive a 20% gain in Chinese equities, citing signs that the government may be starting to prepare for a relaxation of its Covid-Zero policy after a key leadership summit. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a