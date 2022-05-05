U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,287.25
    -8.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,919.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,513.25
    -18.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,943.80
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.04
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.40
    +31.60 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.83 (+3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2623
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0190
    -0.1550 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,692.20
    +1,690.66 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.78
    +44.45 (+5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MLFNF

TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2022 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 126 shareholders representing 105,321,141 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 84.33% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 16, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of
Shares Voted
For

Percentage of
Shares Voted
For

Number of

Shares
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage of

Shares
Withheld from
Voting

W.E. Aziz

103,851,645

98.94%

1,109,355

1.06%

W.G. Beattie

101,791,902

96.98%

3,169,098

3.02%

R.G. Close

104,149,658

99.23%

811,342

0.77%

J.M. Fraser

104,600,469

99.66%

360,531

0.34%

T.P. Hayes

104,910,565

99.95%

50,435

0.05%

T.D. Hockey

104,796,775

99.84%

164,225

0.16%

K.N. Lemon

104,793,916

99.84%

167,084

0.16%

J.W.F. McCain

104,370,090

99.44%

590,910

0.56%

M.H. McCain

104,375,402

99.44%

585,598

0.56%

C.M. Stephenson

101,190,523

96.41%

3,770,477

3.59%

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

  • the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (93.62% of votes cast in favour); and

  • the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (97.95% of votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Website: www.MapleLeafFoods.com
Twitter: @MapleLeafFoods

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-inc-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-directors-301540274.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article we take a look at the latest portfolio updates by Cathie Wood. We will discuss some important stocks the hedge fund investor sold in the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion and go directly to read Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund […]

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Fed Relief Rally Is False Dawn to Strategists Who Fear Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The collective sigh of relief in markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against super-sized hike speculation may be short lived.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborT

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 04, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Etsy stock falls after disappointing forecast

    Despite a beat on both the top and bottom line, Etsy stock tumbled after hours following underwhelming guidance.

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discoun

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Des

  • Why Revolve Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) were down 23.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The company reported sales growth of 58% year over year, driven by a 38% increase in active customers on a trailing-12-month basis. What's more, Revolve's profitability is holding up despite supply chain and inflationary pressures.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Soars As Powell Rules Out Even-Bigger Fed Rate Hikes; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market soared as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled no supersize rate hikes. Apple, Exxon flashed buy signals. What should investors do now?

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Fed rate hike: ‘The market is finally saying thank you,’ economist says

    Michael Cox, former chief economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, weighs in on the latest Fed announcement and why the markets are reacting so positively.

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn

    Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower after rally, as traders digest Fed decision

    U.S. stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a rally on Wall Street, when many investors breathed a sigh of relief that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise interest rates even more aggressively in the coming months.

  • Tesla Investors, Watch Out. DeLorean Is Back.

    What's old is new again—and the company that made the iconic 1980s DeLorean sports car is back with a new EV.