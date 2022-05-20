U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    +46.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,486.00
    +284.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,067.25
    +189.00 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.50
    +25.60 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.79
    +0.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    -2.39 (-7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9910
    +0.1970 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,382.66
    +989.24 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.48
    +26.25 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.75
    +142.01 (+1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

MAPLE LEAF FOODS RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL TO PROCEED WITH NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MLFNF

TSX: MFI

www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted the notice filed by the Company to establish a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") program.

Maple Leaf Foods logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)
Maple Leaf Foods logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

The NCIB program commences on May 25, 2022 and will terminate on May 24, 2023, or on such earlier date as the Company may complete its purchases pursuant to a Notice of Intention filed with the TSX.  Under the NCIB program, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 7,500,000 of its common shares (out of the 124,887,648 common shares outstanding as at May 13, 2022) representing approximately 10% of the public float as at May 13, 2022, by way of normal course purchases effected through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. The average daily trading volume for the six months ended April 30, 2022 was 280,805 common shares. Common shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled.  Pursuant to the terms of a previous normal course issuer bid approved by the TSX on May 20, 2021, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 7,475,000 shares, however, the Company did not repurchase any common shares during such normal course issuer bid.

In deciding to establish the NCIB, the Company believes that the market price of the common shares may not, from time to time, fully reflect their value and accordingly the purchase of the common shares would be in the best interest of the Company and an attractive and appropriate use of available funds.

Purchases will be made by the Company in accordance with the requirements of the TSX and the price which the Company will pay for any such common shares will be the market price of any such common shares at the time of acquisition, or such other price as may be permitted by the TSX. In connection with the NCIB program, the Company intends to enter into an automatic purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares during certain pre-determined black-out periods, subject to certain parameters as to price and number of shares. Outside of these pre-determined black-out periods, shares will be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion, subject to applicable law.  For purposes of the TSX rules, a maximum of 70,201 common shares may be purchased by the Company on any one day under the bid, except where purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase exception" of the TSX rules.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®,  Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Forward–Looking Statements

This document may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements regarding future purchases of common shares under the NCIB. These statements are not guarantees of future events and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Some of these assumptions and risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in the Company's filings made with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.   Actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information and there is no assurance that any common shares will be purchased under the NCIB program. Maple Leaf does not intend to, and Maple Leaf disclaims any obligation to, update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-receives-tsx-approval-to-proceed-with-normal-course-issuer-bid-301551855.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c6828.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 70% or More

    This has been an absolutely rotten year to be a growth stock investor. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen a staggering 26% this year. But the dark clouds hanging over the market are lined with silver for patient investors who stick with terrific businesses like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR).

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has lost its crown jewel status in Cathie Wood’s main fund for the first time in about four-and-a-half years.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World EconomyElon Musk’s co

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Less Than Half Its Recent High. Is It Now a Buy?

    In the fourth quarter, Nvidia stock was hitting all-time highs. The graphics-chip specialist was joined by Advanced Micro Devices and a handful of high-quality growth stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were at all-time highs, despite several notable growth stocks trading at bear-market levels.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 3 Largest Stocks by 2030

    In reality, however, it seems bigger companies are able to grow more than smaller ones, perhaps leveraging their size (and deep pockets) to keep would-be competition in check. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three stocks that will likely display the market's biggest market caps come 2030, from smallest to largest.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: AMD or Qualcomm

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) both saw their stock prices surge to all-time highs last year, but both semiconductor plays have stumbled in recent months as rising interest rates drove investors out of tech stocks and into more conservative investments. AMD and Qualcomm are both "fabless" chipmakers, meaning they outsource the production of their chips to third-party foundries. It trails behind Intel and Nvidia in CPUs and GPUs, respectively, but it doesn't face any other notable rivals in either market.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks of billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller in 2022. If you want to see more value picks in his portfolio, click Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s rather concentrated Q1 portfolio, comprising only 51 stocks, is a blend of value and growth plays. […]

  • Will the stock market drop 20% or 48% from the peak? Here’s the key factor, says this strategist.

    The volatility for stocks is heating up, but how likely is it that we'll actually get a 40% plus drop as some think? It all depends on this, says Evercore.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.