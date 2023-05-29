Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.21

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.21 per share on the 30th of June. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Maple Leaf Foods Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even in the absence of profits, Maple Leaf Foods is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 51.1% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

Maple Leaf Foods Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Maple Leaf Foods' earnings per share has shrunk at 51% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Maple Leaf Foods' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Maple Leaf Foods is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Maple Leaf Foods has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

