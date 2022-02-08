U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Maple Partners with ivari to Provide Virtual Care Access for Eligible Critical Illness Policyholders

·2 min read

Those covered can access virtual healthcare and expert medical opinions from the comfort of their homes

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Insurance provider ivari has selected Maple, Canada's leading virtual care platform, as their partner to support existing and new individual critical illness policyholders with access to medical advice, prescriptions, and more.

Maple Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Maple Corporation)
Maple Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Maple Corporation)

"When managing a chronic condition, or dealing with an acute medical concern, we want Canadians to have the best care possible, as soon as possible," says Amii Stephenson, Maple's Senior Director of Business Development. "This unique partnership with ivari provides those insured under critical illness policies with access to around the clock, virtual healthcare through Maple."

Critical Illness Policyholders with ivari have access to online on-demand general practitioner visits, 24/7/365. Maple's network of diverse Canadian-licensed general practitioners offer their services in both English and French and are committed to helping patients across the country achieve better health outcomes.

Through this program, ivari policyholders will also be able to access expert medical opinions. This benefit allows eligible patients to speak to a specialist virtually regarding a diagnosis they've received for a complex health condition covered by their policy, inquire about their treatment plan, prepare for upcoming surgeries, and effectively manage their disease.

"ivari strives to deliver value to policyholders that meets their evolving needs. With the growing demand for virtual healthcare, particularly at a time when Canadians are looking for care from the comfort of home, we know that Maple, and its easy-to-use platform, will be beneficial to our critical illness policyholders and their families," says Jeffrey Fox, Chief Distribution Officer at ivari.

For more information about this value-added benefit, or to learn more about how to register, visit www.getmaple.ca/ivari.

About Maple
Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

About ivari
With a national network of thousands of independent, professional advisors, ivari provides a full range of insurance products to help Canadians make the right choice for their protection needs. The people, products and service that make up ivari have stood the test of time and have been in the Canadian marketplace for over 90 years. Learn more at www.ivari.ca

SOURCE Maple Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c8621.html

