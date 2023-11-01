A Deep Dive into the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPCMF) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2023-12-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Do?

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with MPCMF.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust was established in July 2022 as a result of the merger between Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. The trust has a diversified portfolio of 18 properties, including business parks, offices, and retail malls across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, and South Korea. The trust is externally managed by MPACT Management, a subsidiary of its sponsor, which owns around a 56% stake in the trust.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend History

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.66% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.34%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's annual dividend growth rate was 10.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 3.60% per year. And over the past decade, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.60%.

Story continues

Based on Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock as of today is approximately 7.95%.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's dividend payout ratio is 1.43. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's revenue has increased by approximately 3.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.51% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's earnings increased by approximately -16.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 24.54% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -18.70% outperforms approximately 10.07% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's consistent dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, it appears that the company has a solid foundation for sustaining its dividends. However, the high payout ratio suggests that investors should monitor this aspect closely. Despite some challenges, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics indicate a promising future. As always, investors should conduct thorough research and consider various aspects before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

