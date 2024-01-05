Maplewood Meats will expand, add technology for improved customer experience | Streetwise

The new retail space will have a "to go" where customers can purchase products unattended.

HOWARD — Maplewood Meats kicked off 2024 with an announcement of more retail space to showcase their products, plus a new "to-go" area.

The company will add close to 1,500 square feet of retail space to the facility at 4663 Milltown Road, in the village of Howard.

Brad Van Hemelryk, plant manager, said one of the reasons the company is looking to add the space is to improve the customer experience.

"Better efficiency, but also overall better atmosphere for our clients," Van Hemelryk said.

The expansion will add a "to-go" area where customers will be able to purchase products from a "smart refrigerator" outside normal hours. This works similar to Amazon Go stores, Van Hemelryk said, customers can insert their cards in a kiosk and select the product they desire and once the refrigerator is closed, the payment is processed.

"This is very unique, we've been working on this for a while," he said. "It will also work during business hours."

Van Hemelryk said there is no official date for when construction will start, but they do expect to have it finish this year.

The meat market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 6p.m. Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information visit maplewoodmeats.com follow its Facebook page.

