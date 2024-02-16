Maplewood names Mike Sable as new city manager

The city of Maplewood announced that Mike Sable will be fulfilling the city manager role after the departure of Melinda Coleman.

Coleman headed several housing development projects, oversaw major transitions of the EMS/fire department as well as mentored local government professionals. City officials expressed their gratitude for her service.

Sable’s hiring happened without opening the application process to the public or internal candidates. Council Members Chonburi Lee and Nikki Villavicencio disapproved of the process to hire Sable, a city employee, without the council holding a formal vote. They also noted the public had no opportunities to weigh in.

Sable held a position as assistant city manager and human resources director in Maplewood from 2019 to 2021, leaving for an adjacent role in Bloomington before returning to Maplewood. Previously, Sable held positions at University of Virginia as an adjunct faculty member, a consulting firm for local governments called The Work of Leadership LLC as president, and as Hennepin County’s facilities director.

City officials say he has shown proclivity to promote Maplewood as a regional partner in the east metro and beyond, throug relationships with other communities.

“Maplewood is a great community and I’m eager to get started, again, in service to the residents,” said Sable in a statement. “I am passionate about building community and building strong organizations and I’m so grateful to the City Council for their support.”

Sable’s anticipated start date is March 11.

