U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,728.00
    +8.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,292.00
    +54.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,897.75
    +56.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.90
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.75
    -0.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.00
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    +0.18 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2279
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9410
    +0.0060 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    22.75
    +1.05 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0081 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.1100
    -0.4220 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,961.01
    +5.34 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.17
    +28.83 (+5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,581.64
    -21.01 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

Modeling the bizarre remnants of a supernova

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

When stars of a certain large size and energy run out of fuel, the result is a supernova explosion that can be spotted with the naked eye just once in a lifetime. Some leave behind a relatively spherical supernova remnant. However, others expand within dense clouds of gas and dust, so the leftover shells can become wildly distorted. Astronomers from the INAF-Palermo Astronomical Observatory modeled one of the most famous of those, called IC 443 or the Jellyfish Nebula, and showed just how weird they can get.

The model above shows only the heart of supernova remnant shell, with colors indicating density and average temperature. It doesn’t feature the ethereal-looking atomic and molecular dust and gas clouds you’d see in a typical image of IC 443, which is located about 5,000 light years from Earth. That’s because it’s based on X-ray observations for temperatures between 2 and 10 million degrees Kelvin, and the surrounding clouds are much cooler at about 1,000 degrees Kelvin, lead author Sabina Ustamujic told Engadget.

The top image shows a smaller sphere seemingly bursting out of the top half of a larger half shell, so how did IC 443 get this unusual shape, known as a “mixed morphology supernova remnant”? In a model created by the team, the supernova event (likely a Type II supernova) occurred in a cloud of dust and gas, so the leftover neutron star and pulsar wind nebula sit off-center (toward the northwest) surrounded by a half-spherical atomic cloud and donut shaped molecular cloud.

Supernova IC 443 Jellyfish Nebula the big picture
Supernova IC 443 Jellyfish Nebula the big picture

During the first hundred years, the the ejecta expanded in a relatively uniform way. About 300 years after the event, however, it hit one side of the molecular donut, which slowed the forward shock wave and created a reverse shock. Meanwhile, the part of the remnant that didn’t hit anything continued normally, while the part that hit the half-sphere atomic cloud slowed down.

Based on the model (shown here in 3D), the researchers estimate the age of the remnant at 8,400 years. In its current state, the bottom half has expanded the most, creating the larger half-sphere shown in the image. The top part, meanwhile, was pinched on the sides by the donut and at the top by the atomic cloud, creating the smaller, offset ball. The hottest parts of the remnant with the most intense X-ray activity happen where the shock wave interacts with materials from the cloud.

The model explains the “very irregular and asymmetric distribution” of the supernova remnant in a “natural way,” according to a paper by the team. On top of providing a cool visualization, it could help future researchers figure out the distribution of chemicals in IC 443 and similar supernova remnants.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian cannabis company Sundial acquires special purpose vehicle for about $46 million

    Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. said Wednesday it has closed the acquisition of a special purpose vehicle for C$58.9 million ($46 million) in cash, which it funded using its available cash reserves of C$110 million. The special purpose vehicle owns C$58.9 million of senior secured debt issued by Zenabis Investment Ltd, a unit of Zenabis Global Inc. The loan pays interest at a rate of 14% a year and matures on March 31, 2025. Zenabis will also pay Sundial a royalty based on quarterly sales from its medical, recreational and wholesale cannabis businesses. U.S.-listed shares of Sundial, which once had a $1 billion valuation, closed Tuesday at 46 cents.

  • How to Invest $500,000

    Money makes money. It might not be fair, but it’s one of the oldest rules of investing. The more cash you have to put into your portfolio, the more choices and opportunities you have to grow those investments even further. Looking … Continue reading ->The post How to Invest $500,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Top 12 Stocks This Year Aren't All Obvious

    Apple and Moody's are two well-known winning Warren Buffett stocks. But many of his top stocks aren't obvious.

  • Congress is giving you a new stimulus check — and here's when to expect it

    How much will you get — and when?

  • These are the 20 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2020 — analysts see double-digit rebounds for 6 of them in 2021

    DEEP DIVE During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • We’re 56, have $400,000 in debt, can save $50,000 a year and just want to retire — what should we do?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@marketwatch.com

  • Moderna Shares Are 40% Off the Highs. Buy the Dip.

    Moderna stock has fallen hard, dipping 40% from this month's high to the recent low. The charts show an opportunity for investors.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised to Go Boom, Say Analysts

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains.That said, there’s a legitimate reason some investors are wary when it comes to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices.So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table.Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and plenty of upside potential.Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) By using its lipid nano-crystal platform (LNC) delivery technology, Matinas BioPharma hopes to solve complex challenges related to the oral delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins and peptides. Currently going for $0.87 apiece, several members of the Street believe its share price presents an attractive entry point.Writing for BTIG, 5-star analyst Robert Hazlett points to MAT2203 as a key component of his bullish thesis. The therapy was designed as a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) version of the broad-spectrum anti-fungal amphotericin B that allows for oral delivery of the drug.Ahead of the Phase 2 EnACT trial evaluating the candidate in cryptococcal meningitis, with enrollment for Cohort 2 set to begin in the near-term and the next DSMB data expected in mid-2021, Hazlett points out that this is the “first of potentially several indications with the novel antifungal.”Further explaining his optimism about the therapy, Hazlett stated, “There was unanimous recommendation by the independent DSMB to move to the second cohort of patients in of EnACT, which is a validating event for MAT2203, as progression through the cohorts is assessed by the rate of CSF fungal clearance and the absence of fungal count rebound, and progression through the cohorts of EnACT therefore signals MAT2203's activity and its successful crossing of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to maintain a reduced fungal count in the CSF.”Additionally, the enrollment for ENHANCE-IT, a head-to-head trial of MAT9001 compared to Amarin’s Vascepa, has been completed. MAT9001 is MTNB’s free fatty acid formulation of EPA and DPA, and according to Hazlett, it generates substantially higher blood levels of EPA than Vascepa.If that wasn’t enough, the company has recently announced a collaboration with the NIAID to study a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) formulation of Gilead’s remdesivir, for an oral formulation of the COVID-19 therapy. “We believe this collaboration further validates Matinas' LNC technology,” Hazlett commented.In line with his bullish stance, Hazlett rates MTNB a Buy, and his $5 price target implies room for a stunning 474% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Hazlett’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Hazlett’s sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, MTNB earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $4, shares could soar 359% from current levels. (See MTNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Equillium (EQ)Leveraging an in-depth understanding of immunology and its role in disease, Equillium is developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. With shares trading for $4.25, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger.Following the company’s Analyst Day highlighting its clinical programs for anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody itolizumab, Leerink analyst Thomas Smith remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.During the event, EQ released individual patient responses along with biomarker analyses, coming on the heels of the recent positive interim data from the first three cohorts of the Phase 1b EQUATE trial studying itolizumab in acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). Going forward, the company wants to conduct dose expansion in Cohorts 2 and 3, by enrolling three additional patients in each cohort, with top line results from the trial expected in 1H21.Looking at the initial data from the Phase 1b EQUATE trial, it showed rapid, deep, and durable responses for itolizumab in aGVHD, in Smith’s opinion. As for the updated data, there was an 80% overall response rate (ORR) across all doses by day 57, with 8 out of 10 total patients achieving a complete response (CR). What’s more, the therapy was also tied to the ability to taper and dose reduce systemic steroid use in patients.“These results aligned with biomarker data showing that itolizumab rapidly decreased CD6 expression on CD4 and CD8 T cells. We believe these results are compelling and supportive of EQ’s plans to expand dosing into additional GVHD patients at the 0.8mg/kg and 1.6mg/kg dose levels,” Smith explained.If that wasn’t enough, EQ presented preclinical and translational research supporting the Phase 1b EQUALISE trial for itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN), and Smith expects top line results in SLE to come in 1Q21 and interim results in LN in 2H21.To this end, Smith rates EQ a Buy along with an $18 price target. Should this target be met in the year ahead, investors could be pocketing a gain of ~328%. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $15 average price target, shares could skyrocket 328% in the year ahead. (See EQ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These Stocks Have Been Left Behind in the Rally. They May Be Ripe for Picking.

    Cyclical stocks have outperformed lately, but defensive stocks now look attractive in terms of dividend yields and forward price/earnings ratios.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As McConnell Introduces Competing Stimulus-Check Bill; Apple Reverses From New Buy Point

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Wednesday, as Senate Majority Leader McConnell introduced a competing stimulus-check bill.

  • Investors Lose $609 Billion On 8 Giant Stocks This Year

    If you lose $609 billion when everyone else is up 14.5% — that's a bad year. That's exactly what happened to some giant S&P 500 stocks in 2020.

  • Myovant Shares Soar on $4.2 Billion Development Collaboration with Pfizer; Target Price $42

    Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences’ shares soared after it announced a collaboration with Pfizer to jointly develop and commercialize relugolix for advanced prostate cancer and relugolix combination tablet for women’s health in the U.S. and Canada.

  • Crypto-Linked Stocks Extend a Rally That Has Produced 400% Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency-linked stocks rose Wednesday as Bitcoin headed for its biggest monthly gain since 2019, extending a rally that’s seen some companies’ shares more than quintuple since the end of October.Marathon Patent Group Inc., which has soared 444% over the past two months, added another 7.6% in premarket trading. Riot Blockchain Inc. rose 4.2% Wednesday after gaining 383% since Oct. 30. And Bit Digital Inc., which surged 81% on Monday alone, jumped another 15% premarket.The price of Bitcoin briefly rose above $28,000 Wednesday to a record high, bringing its December gain to more than 40%. Other cryptocurrencies have also surged, with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index up 263% in 2020.Some investors see Bitcoin as a gold-like hedge against inflation and U.S. dollar weakness, while others see it as too speculative to provide a safe haven.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Earnings, Shares Rebound?

    Long-ailing Ford faces new coronavirus challenges with demand and supply chains. But is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • Scandal-battered utility now faces specter of pricy lawsuits

    Ohio’s largest electric utility, its reputation battered by scandal, has been besieged by more than a dozen lawsuits filed by angry shareholders who include some of the country’s biggest institutional investors. FirstEnergy and insurers for its corporate officers and board of directors paid out more than $100 million to settle lawsuits in 2004. It is far too early to estimate what settlements of the new lawsuits might total, but the potential payouts could far exceed those from 2004, given the losses shareholders claim to have suffered.

  • Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up

    Activist investor Daniel Loeb wants Intel Corp to consider splitting its huge chip manufacturing operations from its chip design and development business, but analysts say doing so could weaken both businesses unless the firm can form a joint venture. For more than 50 years, Intel has operated on the idea that both designing and manufacturing its own semiconductors produce the best results. It has stuck to that even as most of the global industry has moved to a model where U.S. companies like Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc design chips that are then built by specialized chip manufacturers in Asia, led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

  • Is my stimulus check taxable income? Will it reduce my tax return? Burning questions about the second COVID-19 stimulus

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

  • 9 Things You Didn't Know Were Tax Deductions

    Whether you want to lower your tax bill or increase your refund, don't overlook these tax deductions when you file.

  • Is Pinterest Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Pinterest stock catapulted to stratospheric heights after it reported third-quarter earnings that smashed expectations. Now, thanks to a rebound in advertising, is PINS stock a buy?