MAPS Awarded $2.2 Million to Advance Net-Zero Power Generation Technology

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)
·4 min read
Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)
Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)

NGen supports $5.7 million Advanced Manufacturing R&D project led by MAPS & Burloak Technologies

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGen is pleased to announce a $2.2 million non-repayable collaborative funding award to McGuire Aero Propulsion Solutions Inc. (“MAPS”). This funding will support a $5.7 million project with partner Burloak Technologies, advancing the state of the art of additive manufacturing (AM). The project focuses on developing new AM methods and capabilities for high temperature, high-speed rotating part applications, including design and test activities demonstrating the benefits of advanced manufacturing techniques on performance and life characteristics. The project will showcase NGen’s mandate to fund transformative manufacturing and technology projects that will leave a lasting legacy for Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. This project will also be supported by additional Canadian entities and institutions including the National Research Council of Canada.

MAPS is developing a sustainable, transformative, net-zero power generation technology for commercial and industrial businesses: the micro-power-plant (MPP). The heart of the machine is the novel turbomachinery core using MAPS’s patented technology: with its full potential enabled by AM. “The collaboration of Burloak Technologies additive manufacturing expertise and MAPS’ gas turbine industrialization expertise will accelerate the development timeline bringing our breakthrough technology to market,” said Daniel McGuire, CEO & Founder of MAPS. “NGen’s support helps Canadian companies tackle and solve global challenges by fostering multi discipline collaboration and leverage the potential of Industry 4.0.”

“New green energy technologies are the future of advanced manufacturing,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Innovators like McGuire Aero Propulsion Solutions are cementing Canada’s competitive advantage with the development of their unique capabilities. This technology will support and enhance the further growth of Canadian exports and strengthen Canadian innovation in helping to solve complex problems.”

“NGen is pleased to support this collaboration between MAPS and Burloak Technologies,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “The novel additive manufacturing capabilities being developed by the consortium will not only confer a global strategic advantage to the partners in power generation and aerospace, but also support Canada’s transition to industry 4.0.

“The advantages and benefits of additive manufacturing are perfectly encapsulated in the MAPS’s turbomachinery design,” said Jason Ball, VP & General Manger, Burloak Technologies “AM allows MAPS to consolidate multiple parts and realize production efficiencies, as well as unlock otherwise impossible machine performance. This project showcases Canada’s ability to innovate and provide cutting edge technological solutions to our customers while expanding the potential of additive manufacturing into new industries and applications.”

The development and deployment of MPP’s turbomachinery has the potential to catapult Canadian manufacturing to global leadership in AM and catalyze the transition to Industry 4.0. The novel capability of producing commercial, high temperature, critical rotating components with AM will set MAPS and Burloak apart from their peers, and usher in a new era of innovation in power generation, aerospace and beyond.

About MAPS

McGuire Aero Propulsion Solutions (MAPS) is developing a sustainable, transformative, net-zero power generation technology for commercial and industrial businesses: the micro-power-plant (MPP). Our patented technology brings resiliency for the customer’s operations while giving them control over their electricity costs and emissions. The MPP provides a turnkey solution that is flexible, scalable, and easy-to-deploy- anywhere: a microgrid-in-a-box. For more information, visit www.maps-power.com.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies, a division of Samuel, Son & Co. Limited, provides engineering and design services for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post- processing and metrology. Burloak works with the most innovative companies in the space, aviation, automotive and industrial markets to rapidly transition their most challenging part designs to be additively manufactured at scale. The Company is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001, Nadcap and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit www.burloaktech.com

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Global Innovation Cluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 4,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca/membership

Media Contacts

Paul McGuire, CFO, MAPS
Paul.mcguire@maps-power.com
416-606-2143

Robbie MacLeod, Director, Communications, NGen
Robbie.macleod@ngen.ca
613-297-3578

 


