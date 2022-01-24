U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.87
    +0.56 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.13 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3487
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0090
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,380.24
    +541.47 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    829.12
    +18.52 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,297.52
    -290.85 (-1.05%)
     

Maptician, Inc. Announces New CEO

·1 min read

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maptician, Inc. is pleased to announce that Alaa Pasha has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Alaa Pasha, CEO
Alaa Pasha, CEO

Pasha joins Maptician, Inc. with over 25 years of executive management and leadership experience at software and service companies. Most recently, he was the CEO of Instant Financial, a leading provider of Earned Wage Access solutions. Prior to Instant Financial, Alaa served in various executive roles at Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies including NCR Corporation, MacromatiX, HotSchedules, and Vivonet.

"I am thrilled to join the Maptician team, and I'm looking forward to building on Maptician's solid foundation to continue to grow the company," Pasha said. "Maptician provides exceptional customer service and the best software tool for the Hybrid workplace."

Pasha assumes the CEO role previously held by Maptician, Inc.'s founder, Nick Eurek. Eurek now assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and he also remains on the Maptician, Inc. Board of Directors. According to Eurek, Maptician's remarkable growth is the reason behind this change.

"Maptician finds itself at a pivotal time in the hybrid office technology space, and it is time that we complement our significant growth with focused executive roles," Eurek said.

Maptician's market-leading SaaS solution helps organizations effectively manage their hybrid office space. Via an easy-to-use, web-based platform, employees can quickly and easily reserve a desk or meeting space when they need to be present at any of your physical office locations. Maptician is the ideal companion for your switch to a hybrid workplace.

To learn more visit: www.maptician.com

Maptician Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maptician)
Maptician Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maptician)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maptician-inc-announces-new-ceo-301466982.html

SOURCE Maptician

