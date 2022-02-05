U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,439.49
    +3,727.50 (+9.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

Maqsam Wins Top Award Of $250,000 At Global Tech Expo In Riyadh

·2 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP, the largest debut tech expo in the world took place between 1st and 3rd of February 2022 hosting an assortment of the most innovative information technology companies from around the globe with a particular focus on startups within the tech field. Around 500 startups of various stages competed in the "Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch Competition Award" to claim the recognition of being the top contender in the space.

Maqsam Wins Top Award Of $250,000 At Global Tech Expo In Riyadh (PRNewsfoto/Maqsam)
Maqsam Wins Top Award Of $250,000 At Global Tech Expo In Riyadh (PRNewsfoto/Maqsam)

Maqsam (maqsam.com), the most insightful cloud communications suite for SMBs in MENA and the emerging markets presented a flash 3-minute pitch that was awarded first place with the grand prize of $250,000. Judged by a firm panel of recognized international as well as Saudi investors, including James Caan and Steven Bartlett from the hit BBC investor show Dragons' Den, renowned football player turned tech entrepreneur Michel Salgado, and H.E. Dr. Nabil Koshak CEO and member of the board of Saudi Venture Company to name a few, the upstart won over the audience with their disruptive means of delivering communication services between businesses and their customers.

Around this particular win, Jeryes stated: "In a world where business is more global than ever, we understand that customers want to be serviced more locally and personally as well. We've done the heavy lifting to democratize and lower the barriers to prosperity and market access through our SaaS based platform. Thankfully, our growth proves true relevance in the market, and indicates that we are proving a pain that is not exclusive to SMBs or tech-first businesses, but is a sign of evolution in communications at large."

Co-founded by Sinan Taifour and Fouad Jeryes in 2019, two seasoned veterans of the regional tech industry, Maqsam provides high quality voice calls, SMS, WhatsApp messaging and can be seamlessly integrated to popular cloud CRM and Helpdesk solutions such as Zoho, Hubspot and many more. Maqsam is currently the go-to platform that serves thousands of agents globally and a decorated list of clients in a wide range of industries, ultimately erasing business borders in some of the most fragmented corners of the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740902/Maqsam_Global_Tech_Expo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maqsam-wins-top-award-of-250-000-at-global-tech-expo-in-riyadh-301476097.html

SOURCE Maqsam

