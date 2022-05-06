U.S. markets closed

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Confirms Funding and Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation
·3 min read
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation
Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

Miami, FL, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MAQC) (the “Company”) announced today that its sponsor, Maquia Investments North America, LLC (the “Sponsor”), has deposited an aggregate of $1,730,971.90 (representing $0.10 per public share) (the “Extension Payment”) into the Company’s trust account for its public stockholders. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from May 7, 2022 to August 7, 2022 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the first of two three-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents.

The Sponsor loaned the Extension Payment to the Company, $1,500,000 of which loan is convertible, at the Sponsor’s discretion, into units identical to the units issued in the Company’s private placement that was consummated in connection with the Company’s initial public offering.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Ransdell, Chief Financial Officer, Jeronimo Peralta, Chief Operating Officer, Guillermo Cruz, and Chief Investment Officer, Maggie Vo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Guillermo Eduardo Cruz Ruiz
Chief Operating Officer
guillermo@maquiacapital.com


