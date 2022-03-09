'Mar10 Day' sales knock up to 83 percent off Nintendo Switch titles

Mario has a lot of days worth celebrating — he made his first appearance in Donkey Kong way back in July 1981, while the first Mario Bros. title came out in July 1983 and Super Mario Bros. hit the scene in September 1985. So to make things easier Nintendo settled on March 10th as a day to celebrate all things Mario — written as “Mar10” for this now-yearly occasion. This year’s celebration is a bit of a subdued affair, but if you’re looking to save on some popular games, head on over to Amazon to order some normally $60 titles for only $40, a 33 percent discount.

Buy New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at Amazon - $40 Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at Amazon - $40 Buy Luigi's Mansion 3 at Amazon - $40

Last week our deputy editor Nate Ingraham named Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe as one of his all-time faves for the Nintendo Switch, and right now you can snag it for only $40. Also for grabs at the same price are the must-have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 2019's Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Yoshi's Crafted World.

Sports fans might also want to add Mario Tennis Aces to their collection for only $40 — unfortunately there are no deals on upcoming titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League. Another standout is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which usually costs $100 for a single kart set but you can grab Mario or Luigi for $60 each right now.

Titles on sale at other retailers include the delightful Mario + Rabbits Kingdom Battle for only $10 over at Nintendo.com, and you can grab Super Mario Odyssey for $48 at Walmart if you’re one of the Switch owners who doesn’t own a copy yet.

Buy Mario Tennis Aces at Amazon - $40 Buy Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at Amazon - $60 Buy Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at Nintendo - $10 Buy Super Mario Odyssey at Walmart - $48

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.