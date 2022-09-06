U.S. markets closed

Marathon Digital Energized 25,000 Miners in August, Produced 184 Bitcoins

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

  • Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA) said it energized about 25,000 previously installed miners in August, adding about 2.5 exahash per second (EH/s) in computing power and bringing total hashrate to roughly 3.2 EH/s.

  • The company produced 184 bitcoin (BTC) in August, bringing the year-to-date total to 2,222. Month-end bitcoin holdings rose to 10,311 with a fair market value of $206.7 million. No coins were sold during the month.

  • Marathon sees about 65,000 additional miners, or 6.9 EH/s of capacity, being brought online over the next 90 days.

  • Energization delays along with weather-related issues had caused bitcoin mining production to fall to 707 in the second quarter from 1,259 in the previous three months.

  • Marathon shares fell 2.3% today alongside a slide in the price of bitcoin to below $19,000. The stock's little-changed in after hours action.

Read more: Bitcoin Miner Marathon to Start Energizing Texas Rigs at Compute North Facility

